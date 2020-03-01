Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 19,549 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 387.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $131.63 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

