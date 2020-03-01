Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 55,674 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 150.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 743,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,557,000 after purchasing an additional 710,099 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 24,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 400,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 307,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,105,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,315,670. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

