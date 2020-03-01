Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 8,324 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $232,270,000 after acquiring an additional 99,606 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 20,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $69,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Facebook by 353.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Facebook by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.47. The stock had a trading volume of 32,289,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,818,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis boosted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,097 shares of company stock worth $19,832,853. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

