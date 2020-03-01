Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.22% of National Instruments worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,260,000 after buying an additional 1,596,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4,640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 197,191 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,715.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 178,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 168,962 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In other National Instruments news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,789 shares of company stock worth $390,936 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,424. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

