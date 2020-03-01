Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of Manhattan Associates worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,851,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after acquiring an additional 255,370 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 194,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,551,000 after acquiring an additional 137,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,287,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.36. 869,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $90.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.