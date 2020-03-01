Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418,817 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 178,606 shares during the period. 3D Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 1.20% of 3D Systems worth $12,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDD. State Street Corp boosted its position in 3D Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,433,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,045,000 after buying an additional 114,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 935,595 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in 3D Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 892,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 74,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,989 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in 3D Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 399,703 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 23,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,760,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,927. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.45 million. Analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

