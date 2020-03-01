Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,793 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PTC worth $12,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in PTC by 386.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in PTC by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PTC by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

PTC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.33. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

