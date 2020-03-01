Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11,989 Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,989 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.39% of Novanta worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,293,000 after buying an additional 64,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Novanta by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Novanta by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,572.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $34,912,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 425,893 shares of company stock worth $37,327,381. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.21. The company had a trading volume of 169,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.43. Novanta Inc has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $99.79.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.