Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 13,510 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,510 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of Nordson worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,194,000 after purchasing an additional 262,385 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Nordson by 39.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,931.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $229,684.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,077 shares of company stock worth $7,005,698. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Nordson stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.30. 486,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.66. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $124.90 and a 12 month high of $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

