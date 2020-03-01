Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 136,762 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 136,762 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.37% of FARO Technologies worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 395.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FARO traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. 268,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $989.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.70.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.24. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

FARO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

