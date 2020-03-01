Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 14,047 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,047 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $21,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,455 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,382,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $6,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,203,296.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,744 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $183.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $209.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.81 and its 200 day moving average is $183.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.