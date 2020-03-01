Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. John Bean Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.35% of John Bean Technologies worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBT. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $96.86. 202,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,373. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $127.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

