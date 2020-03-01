Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 27,705 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 27,705 shares during the period. Globus Medical accounts for about 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Globus Medical by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $380,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,176.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMED stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,785. Globus Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GMED shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.