Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 47,107 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,107 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.75% of BioTelemetry worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 34.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,325,000 after purchasing an additional 64,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter worth $1,935,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.72. 683,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,804. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. BioTelemetry Inc has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

