Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QRVO traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,182,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.37.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.