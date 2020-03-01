Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up approximately 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Aptiv worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Aptiv by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 437,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,130,000 after acquiring an additional 41,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $78.11. 3,533,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,276. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.41.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

