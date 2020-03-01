VIDY (VIDY) Hits Market Cap of $7.09 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. VIDY has a market cap of $7.09 million and $1.06 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including MXC, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00482000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.46 or 0.06430714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00064273 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011646 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,053,749,873 tokens. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Gate.io, MXC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

