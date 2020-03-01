Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Short Interest Update

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,420,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the January 30th total of 16,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days. Approximately 24.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $432.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VKTX. ValuEngine downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.32.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.