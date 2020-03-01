Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Short Interest Down 7.8% in February

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 710,600 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 30th total of 770,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In related news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $119,529.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $333,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,471,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,927 shares of company stock valued at $943,005. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtusa by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Virtusa by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

VRTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

VRTU stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Virtusa has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

