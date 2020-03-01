Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Increased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,441,700,000 after purchasing an additional 64,937 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,224,313,000 after purchasing an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,215,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $181.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.80. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

