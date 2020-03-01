VisionX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, VisionX has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. VisionX has a market capitalization of $175,747.00 and $3,898.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VisionX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal.

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

