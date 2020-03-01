Vitae (VITAE) Price Hits $1.68 on Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00019675 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $32.74 million and approximately $163,382.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003993 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004588 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 177.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.