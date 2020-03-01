VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Increased by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 252.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for 0.9% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 112.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 670,437 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,147,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,902,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 335,334 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,900,000 after purchasing an additional 243,349 shares in the last quarter. 17.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. ValuEngine lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.00 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.04.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.