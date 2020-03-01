VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given Hold Rating at Maxim Group

VMware (NYSE:VMW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Saturday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a $186.00 price target on VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on VMware from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

VMW opened at $120.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. VMware has a one year low of $116.00 and a one year high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

