VMware (NYSE:VMW) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

VMware (NYSE:VMW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Saturday. Nomura boosted their target price on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on VMware from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

VMware stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. VMware has a 1 year low of $116.00 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average of $153.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 62.27%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

