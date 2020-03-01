VNT Chain Price Hits $0.0014 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VNT Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin. VNT Chain has a market cap of $3.78 million and $304,872.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.89 or 0.02676879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00223822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain launched on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.