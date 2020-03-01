VNX Exchange (VNXLU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.05 Million

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One VNX Exchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003034 BTC on major exchanges. VNX Exchange has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.72 or 0.02634371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00218935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,164,300 tokens. The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog. VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io.

VNX Exchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNX Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

