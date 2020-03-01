Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,323,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,393,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after purchasing an additional 546,553 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 367.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 616,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,987,000 after purchasing an additional 484,384 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,024,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,076.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 257,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 235,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $70.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.64%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

