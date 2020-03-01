VoteCoin Trading Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. VoteCoin has a market cap of $55,451.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VoteCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00575730 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00106848 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00116261 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002619 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000778 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001153 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000113 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 80,898,000 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VoteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VoteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.