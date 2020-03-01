VouchForMe (IPL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Million

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One VouchForMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. VouchForMe has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $36,047.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.77 or 0.02679406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00223386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00132789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Coinbe and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.