vSlice (VSL) Market Cap Hits $55,001.00

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One vSlice token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Liqui and YoBit. vSlice has a total market cap of $55,001.00 and $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, vSlice has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About vSlice

vSlice was first traded on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio. The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

