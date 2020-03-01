Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Short Interest Down 6.2% in February

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 850,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,210,000 after buying an additional 319,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,050,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,827,000 after buying an additional 53,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,770,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 582,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,920,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $120.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.74. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $109.19 and a twelve month high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

