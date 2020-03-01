VULCANO (VULC) Trading Up 14% This Week

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. VULCANO has a market cap of $146,469.00 and $23.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VULCANO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. In the last seven days, VULCANO has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VULCANO Profile

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

