Wagerr One Day Volume Reaches $7,594.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Wagerr token can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $7,594.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001081 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,280,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,900,954 tokens. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

