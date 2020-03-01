Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stake Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.63% of Walker & Dunlop worth $52,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WD opened at $64.85 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 136.36 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $644,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $753,102.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

