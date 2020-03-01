Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $802,462,000 after acquiring an additional 130,812 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.77.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

