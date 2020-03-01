Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 27.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Huobi, Binance and Kucoin. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $23.02 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, Binance, DragonEX and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

