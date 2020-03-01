Watford (WTRE) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Watford (NASDAQ: WTRE) is one of 77 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Watford to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Watford and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford 8.38% 6.04% 1.63% Watford Competitors 2.68% 1.08% 0.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Watford and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 4 1 0 2.20 Watford Competitors 907 2970 2572 182 2.31

Watford presently has a consensus price target of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 25.27%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 18.69%. Given Watford’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Watford is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Watford and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $687.36 million $62.54 million 11.42 Watford Competitors $14.30 billion $699.36 million 90.59

Watford’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Watford. Watford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Watford shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Watford competitors beat Watford on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

