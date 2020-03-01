Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) will report sales of $5.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.50 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $3.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $19.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $25.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $56.78 million, with estimates ranging from $13.88 million to $80.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $25,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,897.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $89,890.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,620 shares of company stock valued at $332,357. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,711.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

WVE opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $48.64.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.