Waves Trading 21.5% Lower This Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Waves has a total market cap of $114.41 million and approximately $57.80 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00013303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Indodax, Coinrail and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00023851 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015691 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00018678 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007160 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007995 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,280,376 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, Exrates, Huobi, BCEX, OKEx, Cryptohub, Indodax, Bittrex, COSS, YoBit, Exmo, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Bitbns, Coinrail, Tidex, Binance, Coinbe, HitBTC, Liqui, Stocks.Exchange, Kuna and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.