Wavesbet (WBET) Hits 1-Day Volume of $33,596.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $100,568.00 and approximately $33,596.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00714768 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00017526 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

