WAX (WAXP) Trading Down 15.7% This Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. One WAX token can now be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Bibox and Huobi. WAX has a total market cap of $44.40 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.00 or 0.02638915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00221716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00045644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00131641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,618,425,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,053,053,254 tokens. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, C2CX, Upbit, HitBTC, Bithumb, Bittrex, IDEX, Ethfinex, Tidex, Huobi, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Kucoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

