Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,570,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 21,850,000 shares. Currently, 32.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered shares of Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.84.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $437,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $300,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $1,765,519. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,916,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,756,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.71. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

