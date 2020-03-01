Webchain Trading Up 29.3% Over Last Week (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Webchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, ChaoEX , BiteBTC and Coinroom. During the last week, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. Webchain has a total market capitalization of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Webchain

Webchain (WEB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. The official website for Webchain is webchain.network. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX , RaisEX, EscoDEX, BiteBTC, STEX and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

