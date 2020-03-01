WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152,316 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.39% of WEC Energy Group worth $114,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 550,839 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day moving average of $93.62. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $75.32 and a 12 month high of $103.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

