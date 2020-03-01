Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Weidai’s earnings. Weidai reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Weidai will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Weidai.

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.15 million during the quarter. Weidai had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 14.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Weidai from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

NYSE:WEI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,847. The company has a market cap of $146.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. Weidai has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $12.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Weidai worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

