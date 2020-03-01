Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Short Interest Update

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 75.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 54,658 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 64,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

