Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Position Raised by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 392.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,416 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 1.5% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 81.9% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 340,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 153,468 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 35.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 11.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.4% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 187,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.98.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

