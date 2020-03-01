Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 150.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $33.59 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.