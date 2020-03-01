WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 114.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,279 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of WesBanco worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 17.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 60.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 51,196 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. WesBanco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.